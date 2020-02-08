Okaloosa Prosecutor Running For State Attorney, Seeks To Replace Bill Eddins

Ginger Bowden Madden has entered the race for the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney. Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille is also running, and has been endorsed by retiring State Attorney Bill Eddins.

Madden has served as an assistant state attorney for over 25 years prosecuting cases in every division of criminal court–circuit, county, and juvenile court. She currently supervises assistant prosecutors serving in county and juvenile courts.

“I’m so excited to begin this new phase of public service, by putting my name before the voters and earning their trust to lead this critically important office,” said Madden. “Our police, sheriffs’ offices, and other first responders do a magnificent job as our first line of defense. It is the State Attorney’s responsibility to see that work through to its proper conclusion, to put dangerous criminals behind bars and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

She is the daughter of retired Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.

Marcille has served as the chief assistant state attorney for Eddins since he took office 15 years ago. Eddins will remain in office through the completion of his term at the end of the year.

Florida’s First Judicial Circuit includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.