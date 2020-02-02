Nine Mile Road Closed At Highway 29 Sunday, Monday And Tuesday Nights

February 2, 2020

Nine Mile Road will be closed at the Highway overpass from 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as crews place the beams for the final section of the new southbound bridge deck.

Traffic control officers will be on site to help direct motorists, and the following detour will be in place:

  • Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to Highway 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road.
  • Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road.

Additionally, Highway 29 traffic between Interstate 10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 