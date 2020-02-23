Nice Sunday, Rain Returns By Monday

February 23, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

