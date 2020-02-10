New Market Street Closure At Nine Mile Road

New Market Street will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County beginning Monday as crews perform drainage work. These operations are anticipated to take seven to 10 days to complete.

Traffic will be detoured to Parkside Street and Milestone Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.