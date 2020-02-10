New Market Street Closure At Nine Mile Road

February 10, 2020

New Market Street will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County beginning Monday as crews perform drainage work. These operations are anticipated to take seven to 10 days to complete.

Traffic will be detoured to Parkside Street and Milestone Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 