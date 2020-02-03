NAS Pensacola, Whiting Field Conducting Anti-Terrorism Exercise

NAS Pensacola and Whiting Field are taking part in an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise today through February 14.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 will take place on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

“Our number one responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, equipment and installation,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer, NAS Pensacola. “This exercise allows us to test our security protocols and work together as partners with our local law enforcement.”

The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners. The exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise, according to the Navy.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

