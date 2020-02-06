More Rain And Windy For Thursday

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area with several inches of rain possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Temperature falling to around 55 by 5pm. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.