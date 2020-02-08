Middle 60s For Saturday, Very Slight Chance Of Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.