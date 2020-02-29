Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Raping Woman In Escambia County

February 29, 2020

A jury took less than an hour Friday to find an Escambia County man guilty of a kidnapping and raping a woman.

Joshua Edwards was convicted of sexual battery, kidnapping and two counts of carjacking. He is a member of a the “Aryan Brotherhood Gang”,  a white supremacist prison gang, leading law enforcement to believe the crimes against an African American woman were racially motivated.

The victim was kidnapped from a Circle K at the intersection of New Warrington Road and Jackson Street in March 2019. He forced the woman at gunpoint to drive into Lillian, Alabama, where he raped her. They returned to Escambia County where the woman intentionally crashed the vehicle into trees. Edwards raped her again on benches at Bill Dickson Park on Fenceline Road.

Edwards stole another car from a nearby home and was later spotted at the Walmart on Blue Angel Parkway. He was taken into custody in a wooded area behind a nearby Verizon store.

Edwards will sentenced on March 11.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 