Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DUI Manslaughter March 2019 Fatal Crash

After a 11-month investigation, a Santa Rosa County man has been charged with in a fatal crash last year.

Dustin Riley Broxson, 28, lost control on I-1o in Santa Rosa County on March 1, 2019.. His passenger, 21-year old Nykolis Darrin Parodi was ejected and died from his injuries.

Broxson has now been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. He was located in Okaloosa County by the FHP’s Contraband Unit and taken into custody.