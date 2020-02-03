Here Are This Week’s Traffic Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10/U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, Feb. 2. Nine Mile Road will be closed at the U.S. 29 overpass from 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Feb. 2 through Tuesday, Feb. 4 as crews place the beams for the final section of the new southbound bridge deck. The following detour will be in place: Eastbound Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one lane, directed to U.S. 29 southbound, U-turn at West Hood Drive, and return to Nine Mile Road. Westbound traffic will perform the same operation at West 9 1/2 Mile Road

Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, Feb. 2.

o Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating lane shifts as crews construct the new southbound bridge.

o U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Detroit Boulevard will be closed west of U.S. 29 at the railroad tracks from 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 for railroad reconstruction. Detroit Boulevard between Untreiner Avenue and U.S. 29 will be open to local traffic only. All other traffic will be directed to Hannah Street, Untreiner Avenue, and Broad Street.

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement- There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 2.

U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge.

· S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) to U.S. 29 – Milestone Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 as crews continue drainage work. Traffic remains detoured via Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard.

– Milestone Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 as crews continue drainage work. Traffic remains detoured via Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard. · I-110 Bridge Maintenance on Cervantes Street On Ramp - The northbound Cervantes Street on ramp will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

- The northbound Cervantes Street on ramp will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance. · I-110 Bridge Maintenance on Gregory Street On Ramp - The northbound Gregory Street on ramp will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

- The northbound Gregory Street on ramp will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance. · I-110 Bridge Maintenance on Cervantes Street Off Ramp- The southbound Cervantes Street off ramp will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

The southbound Cervantes Street off ramp will be restricted to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance. · S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from Beulah Road to S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road)- The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for through March 2020.

The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for through March 2020. · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road/C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) – Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

– Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway. · Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Construction activities continue. The roadway remains temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Weather permitting, traffic will be transitioned to the new bridge Saturday, Feb 1. Crews will then begin removing the temporary acrow bridge. Drivers reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 2.

- There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 2. · U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- Crews are currently working on drainage improvements. Motorists may encounter lane closures East and West bound at Bostic Lane from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Crews are currently working on drainage improvements. Motorists may encounter lane closures East and West bound at Bostic Lane from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. · U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Construction activities continue along the following seven locations: Villa Woods Circle to Marble Court, Oriole Beach Road, Grand Ride Circle to Fordham Parkway, El Rito Drive/College Parkway, American Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and west of Ortega park Drive. Crews continue curb and gutter, traffic separator, roadway work, and irrigation repairs. Motorists may encounter lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

- Construction activities continue along the following seven locations: Villa Woods Circle to Marble Court, Oriole Beach Road, Grand Ride Circle to Fordham Parkway, El Rito Drive/College Parkway, American Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and west of Ortega park Drive. Crews continue curb and gutter, traffic separator, roadway work, and irrigation repairs. Motorists may encounter lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. · S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to C.R. 87A (Market Road) in Jay - There will be shoulder closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work.

- There will be shoulder closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work. · S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound, outside lane closures as crews perform expansion joint work.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound, outside lane closures as crews perform expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Operations will take place in the median. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.