Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule
February 3, 2020
Monday, February 3
Florida International Association of Firefighters Bargaining Session – 11 a.m., Public Safety Building, 6575 N. “W’ St.
Tuesday, February 4
Planning Board-Rezoning – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Planning Board-Regular – 8:35 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., 3363 West Park Place
Wednesday, February 5
Contractor Competency Board Exam Review Committee – 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Contractor Competency Board – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Thursday, February 6
Community Redevelopment Agency – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place
Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place
Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place
Board of County Commissioners Public Hrgs & Reports – 5:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, BCC Meeting Room, 221 Palafox Place
