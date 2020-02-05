Cantonment Man Arrested On Multiple Child Pornography Charges

A Cantonment man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges after allegedly uploading underage obscene material and requesting that an undercover deputy make a custom child porn video for him.

Dylan Tyler Ellis, 21, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote and enticing a custodian of a child to engage in sexual conduct.

The case against Ellis began in Washington state in 2019 after law enforcement there received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded from an address in Oak Harbor, Washington. A search of all electronic devices in the home found no child pornography whatsoever. But the residents of the home told police that Ellis, their nephew, lived with them between June and September 2019 and had his own gaming desktop computer.

Ellis was traced to his new address in the 600 block of Greenberry Drive in Cantonment.

An undercover Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator made contact through Discord, a chat app for gamers, and Ellis provided a username to contact him on the Wickr Me messaging app. He provided the same username under which the child pornography was allegedly uploaded in Washington State, according to an arrest report.

The deputy made contact through Wickr Me and Ellis sent him a file labeled “Mom kids” that contacted 26 video files depicting children as young as three engaged in sexual activity, the report states. The investigator stated he had an 8-year old niece, and Ellis requested custom sexual video of the girl.

A search warrant was executed at Ellis’ Greenberry Drive residence on Tuesday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department and Homeland Security. A preliminary search of Ellis’ phone and computer found several images and videos of child pornography.

The investigation is continuing.

Ellis remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $205,000.