Atmore Police Name Officer, Sergeant Of The Month

February 12, 2020

The Atmore Police Department has named their sergeant and officer of the month.

The Atmore Police Department holds monthly award recognition to honor the numerous members of the department for their professionalism and dedication. These awards, presented by Lt. Ken Sessions, are given for providing outstanding police services to the citizens of Atmore with the highest order of integrity and dependability and in a manner that exemplifies the goals of the department.

Sgt. Thaihee Staples was being honored as Sergeant of the Month for January.. Officer Gordon Brooks was named Officer of the Month for January.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 