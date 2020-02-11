Arrest Made In Recent Escambia County Homicide

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a recent murder.

Larry Raymond Moore, 27, is charged with the homicide of Jeremy Beebe, 35.

On February 2, the ECSO responded to the 3500 block of Mobile Highway where they found Beebe with lacerations to his face and bruising on his body. Beebe told deputies he had been in a physical altercation with an unknown group of males. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away on February 7.

During the investigation, surveillance video was retrieved and several interviews were conducted, according to the ECSO, leading to Moore’s arrest.