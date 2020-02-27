Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Farm Auction Is Saturday. And It’s Not Just Farm Equipment.

The 45th Annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club Farm Equipment Auction will be held this Saturday, February 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The auction includes not only farm equipment, but also household items like tools and small equipment, lawn and garden items, antiques and more. Items will be received all day Thursday and Friday.

Concessions will be available all day Saturday from the Ruritan Club. The sale will be located at the Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School.

For more information or consignments, call (850) 327-4479 or (850) 380-9973.

For complete information, click here.

Pictured: Hundreds attended the annual Walnut Hill Ruritan Club farm equipment auction last year in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.