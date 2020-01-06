Two Public Input Meetings This Week On Escambia School Superintendent Search

The Escambia County School District has two public forums this week for the public to share their input as the school district moves closer to advertising the school superintendent job.

The community forms will be facilitated by the Florida School Boards Association Search Team. All input gathered during the events will be collected and provided to the Escambia County School Board members and will be made available online. School board members will not attend the input sessions.

Upcoming meetings are:

Jan. 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola.

at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola. Jan. 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment.

Meetings were previously held at the J.E. Hall Center, Blue Angels Elementary School and Pensacola High School.

In 2018, voters approved an appointed, rather than elected, superintendent in Escambia County. The search is being guided by the Florida School Boards Association leading up the selection of a superintendent with a November 24, 2020, start date. The job is set to be advertised beginning April 1, 2020.