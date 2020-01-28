Tax Season Underway; IRS Now Processing Returns

Tax season officially got underway Monday as the Internal Revenue Service started accepting and processing federal tax returns for 2019.

More than 150 million individual tax returns for the 2019 tax year are expected to be filed by the Wednesday, April 15, 2020, deadline. The IRS expects the vast majority of those to be filed before April 15.

The IRS expects about 90 percent of individuals to file their returns electronically. Filing electronically and choosing direct deposit remains the fastest and safest way to file an accurate income tax return and receive a refund, the IRS said.

The IRS supports free online options for qualifying taxpayers through IRS Free File.