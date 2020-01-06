Sunny, Near 70 To Start The Work Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.