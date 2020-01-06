Starbucks Coming To Atmore

January 6, 2020

Starbucks is coming to Atmore, with  groundbreaking set for this month.

Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2020 with plans for a fall grand opening just off I-65 near the casino. The Atmore location is projected to draw an additional 300 cars and 750 customers daily from I-65 Exit 57.

“I see this as a great opportunity to introduce travelers to Wind Creek, the Poarch Creek Indians and the town of Atmore. Starbucks will provide a well-respected, international brand to residents of Escambia and surrounding counties,” said Wind Creek Atmore Property Manager Tim Ramer.

The 2,000 square foot stand-alone facility will offer convenient drive through, seated dining and full retail store across the street from the Creek Convenience Store on Poarch Road, adjacent to the Spa at Wind Creek. The destination will occupy a prime location for coffee lovers; the nearest Starbucks along the I-65 corridor are north 113 miles in Prattville and south 47 miles at Springhill Avenue in Mobile.

The project is expected to create 20 or more permanent jobs for local residents in addition to temporary construction jobs.

Pictured: A rendering of the Starbucks planned for Atmore. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

    As great as this is, I do wish that the TOWN of Atmore would get some new places. No, the drive from Atmore to the Casino is not far, however, I feel that the town itself is a dying breed with all of the new places being built at that location.





