Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Davis Highway

A pedestrian was struck and kill on Davis Highway near West Florida Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 17-year old Mason Rivkin of Pensacola was traveling north about 6 p.m. on Davis Highway in a 2012 Toyota Camry when a pedestrian wearing black clothing crossed the roadway outside a crosswalk. Rivkin was unable to see 61-year old Verlinda Jackson in time to stop the vehicle.

Jackson was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Rivkin and his 15-year old passenger were not injured.

No charges were filed.