Northview’s Garrick Davis Inks With Northwestern Red Raiders

January 28, 2020

Northview High School’s Garrick Davis has signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, next fall.

Davis is a 6′3″, 260-pound offensive lineman who completed a standout, two-year career with the Northview Chiefs football team. Davis earned all-Northwest Florida honors after he helped pave the way for the top rushing offense in the state, 24th nationally, as a senior. He earned first team all-region and first team all-Tri-City honors.

“We are thrilled to have Garrick commit to our Red Raider football team,” stated Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty. “He is a big, physical lineman who has experienced great success as a run blocker. Garrick is a tough player who we are happy to have join our o-line group.”

Davis plans to major in Biology/Health Professions at Northwestern. He is the son of Kevin and April.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





