Need A Driver’s License, Vehicle Registration? Get It In Century On Tuesday

Mobile driver’s license and vehicle registration services will return to Century next month for a single day event.

Thee Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office will be in Century from Tuesday, January 7 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Billy G. Ward Century Courthouse at 7500 North Century Boulevard.

FLOW is a stand-alone mobile office with technology to provide most motorists’ needs. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver’s license, obtain a replacement driver’s license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver’s license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration and apply, renew or replace disabled parking placards. Written and driving tests are not available from the FLOW unit.

Citizens can renew vehicle registrations up to three months and driver’s licenses up to 18 months in advance of expiration.

Citizens using the FLOW services are encouraged to visit EscambiaTaxCollector.com and click the “What Do I Bring” button for information on what is needed for these services. Staff from the tax collector’s office will be on hand to answer all FLOW service questions and questions concerning all other tax collector services such as property tax, business tax receipts, concealed weapons licensing, etc. Citizens also can drop off property tax payments (checks only).

Pictured: Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) provided motorist services such as driver’s license renewals during a previous visit to Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.