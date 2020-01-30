Miss Northview Pageant Is Saturday Night

Saturday night, 14 young ladies will vie for the title of Miss Northview High School.

The annual Miss Northview Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. in the Northview High School theater. Admission is $8 at the door.

Pictured top: McKenna Simmons, Destiny Cleckler, Payton Jackson. Scroll down for additional photos and contestant names.



Pictured above: Elianna Morales, Bailey Van Pelt, Makayla Ramsey.



Pictured above: Madyson Moye, Taylor Levins, Aiyanna Courtney.



Pictured above: Amber Gilman, Nevaeh Brown, Teriana Redmond.



Pictured above: Cloe Smith, Corteria Leslie.

Contestants are pictured in their order of appearance in the pageant. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.