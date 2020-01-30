Miss Northview Pageant Is Saturday Night

January 30, 2020

Saturday night, 14 young ladies will vie for the title of Miss Northview High School.

The annual Miss Northview Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. in the Northview High School theater. Admission is $8 at the door.

Pictured top: McKenna Simmons, Destiny Cleckler, Payton Jackson. Scroll down for additional photos and contestant names.


Pictured above: Elianna Morales, Bailey Van Pelt, Makayla Ramsey.


Pictured above: Madyson Moye, Taylor Levins, Aiyanna Courtney.


Pictured above: Amber Gilman, Nevaeh Brown, Teriana Redmond.


Pictured above: Cloe Smith, Corteria Leslie.

Contestants are pictured in their order of appearance in the pageant. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

