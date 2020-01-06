Here Are This Week’s State Road Project Traffic Disruption Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10/U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following impacts to traffic the week of Sunday, Jan 5.

o Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating lane shifts as crews construct the new southbound bridge.

o U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement- There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Jan. 5

U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge.

· S.R. 10/U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) to U.S. 29 - Littleton Street will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 through 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 as crews perform drainage work. Traffic will be detoured to Milestone Boulevard and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and direct traffic to the alternate routes. ​

· U.S. 90 (Nine Mile Road) Widening from Beulah Road to S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road)- Crews will only close the far right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound Monday, Jan 6. Drivers will be able to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for approximately three months.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road/C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) – Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

· S .R. 298 (Lillian Highway) Pavement Testing from U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions between U.S. 98 and Fairfield Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 9 as crews take core samples from the roadway.

· S.R. 10A (U.S. 90/Mobile Highway) Pavement Testing from S.R. 10 (U.S. 90A) to west of S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road)- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions between U.S. 90A to west of Pine Forest Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 9 as crews take core samples from the roadway.

· S. R. 742 (Creighton Road) Construction Activities at Helo Medical Park - Drivers may encounter lane restrictions near the Helo Medical Park from 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11 as crews perform construction activities.

· Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Construction activities continue. Crews are currently pouring the east side approach slab. The roadway is temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Crews have poured the bridge deck. Efforts are now focused on pouring the bridge railing, and constructing the roadway approaching both ends of the new bridge. Traffic will remain shifted on the temporary diversion until construction of the new structure is complete.

Santa Rosa County:

· U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- There will be construction activities from Lewis Funeral Home to Downtown Motors. Motorists can expect shoulder closures.

· U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Construction activities are underway along the following seven locations along the corridor: Villa Woods Circle to Marble Court, Oriole Beach Road, Grand Ride Circle to Fordham Parkway, El Rito Drive/College Parkway, American Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and west of Ortega park Drive. Crews anticipate beginning drainage work near the Days Inn the week of Monday, Jan. 6. Motorists may encounter lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

· U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Jan. 5.

· S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to C.R. 87A (Market Road) in Jay - There will be shoulder closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work.

· S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound, inside lane closures as crews begin expansion joint work.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound, inside lane closures as crews begin expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Northbound left turn lane and median modifications work has begun. Operations will take place in the median area of the roadway. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

NorthEscambia.com photo.