Florida Texting And Driving Ban Enforcement Begins With The New Year

Enforcement begins today, January 1, 2020, of Florida’s new law banning texting and driving.

Motorists can be stopped and cited for using wireless communications devices while their vehicle is in motion. The ban includes manually entering multiple letters, numbers of characters of kind while sending or receiving a text, email and instant messaging while the vehicle is moving.

The law went into effect July 1, 2019, changing enforcement of the ban from a secondary offense to a primary offense – enabling law enforcement officers to stop a vehicle solely for texting while driving.

School zones and active construction zones are considered hands free. Drivers can use Bluetooth, but cannot pick up their device.

Exemptions exist for autonomous vehicles, emergency vehicles, reporting emergency situations or crime activity. Additional exemptions exist while activating a hands free function, receiving messages related to navigation, date used primarily by vehicle, radio broadcasts and alerts pertaining to safety including traffic and weather.

Law enforcement cannot forcefully seize or search a communication device with first obtaining driver consent or a warrant. They must first inform their right to decline a search of their device. Warrants for device records are only obtainable when a diver is involved in a crash causing injury or a fatality.