Eric Gilmore Named Escambia County’s New Emergency Management Director

January 6, 2020

Eric Gilmore of Bratt has been named the new Escambia County Emergency Management Director.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to have Eric join Escambia County Emergency Management,” Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley told NorthEscambia.com. “His experience, his knowledge and his family’s reputation and work ethic are all qualities that will make him one of the best managers we have had in this role. I hope everyone will join me in welcoming him to Team Escambia.”

Gilmore has worked for the Florida Department of Health since 2004, serving as a planner, public health preparedness director, and most recently regional emergency response advisor for a 10 county region. He is also the district chief of the McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

HE takes over the EMA director position held by John Dosh who is currently serving as interim public safety director.

Gilmore’s first official day on the job as Escambia County Emergency Management director is Tuesday.

Eric Gilmore’s father, Elton Gilmore, retired in 2017 after seven years as the Emergency Management Operations Officer in the Escambia County Public Safety Department.

