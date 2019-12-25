Merry Christmas! The Story Of The Greatest Gift Of All

Today’s lead story on NorthEscambia.com is a story that happened over 2,000 years ago today — the birth of a boy child.

It is story that was first delivered by an angelic choir. It was the news that changed the world…a Savior had been born in a little town called Bethlehem. It was a humble scene. A little baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.

It was the world’s first ever Christmas gift on that very first Christmas morning, the gift of a Savior with the promise of eternal life.

It’s good news for all of us on this Christmas. Good news that Emmanuel, the Lord Jesus, was born. It’s story that was reported by Luke in the New Testament in the Bible, the widest circulated publication in history. It’s reprinted below for you to read, and for you to share the Good News with someone you care about this Christmas.

From our NorthEscambia.com family to you and yours, Merry Christmas!