Merry Christmas! It Will Be A Sunny And Warm Florida Christmas

December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Photo courtesy The Graffiti Bridge for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

