Merry Christmas! It Will Be A Sunny And Warm Florida Christmas
December 25, 2019
Merry Christmas! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Photo courtesy The Graffiti Bridge for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
