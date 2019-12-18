ECUA Board Seat Empty For 10 Months Is Now Filled

After a 10-month vacancy, a vacant seat on the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Board has now been officially filled.

Dr. Cedric Alexander was sworn in as the District 3 member during a Tuesday board meeting.

“I feel privileged to have this opportunity to serve the residents of District 3,” said Alexander, “and to carry on for Mr. McCorvey, who accomplished so much during his many years on the ECUA Board.”

On November 26, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Alexander to the District 3 seat that was left empty after the death of board member Elvin McCorvey on January 20.

Alexander, a Pensacola native, is a retired law enforcement executive. He began his career as a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in 1977. He served as a police officer and detective in Orlando and Miami, as deputy chief and chief of police of the Rochester Police Department in New York and as federal security director with the United States Department of Homeland Security overseeing the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

In 2013, he was appointed chief of police for DeKalb County, Georgia and later transitioned to deputy chief operating officer/public safety director for the department. He served as deputy mayor for the City of Rochester. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and his master’s degree in family therapy from St. Thomas University and his doctorate in clinical psychology from Wright State University.