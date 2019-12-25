Century Church Gives To The Community With Toys, Christmas Hams

December 25, 2019
Pastor Toy Arnez and the congregation of St. Luke Missionary Baptist in Century provided toys and hams to the community on Christmas Eve. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
