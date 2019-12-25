Boil Water Notice Issued In Kingsfield, Highway 297A Area

A precautionary boil water notice (PBWN) was issued Wednesday morning by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority to customers located in the following area:

Bentley Oaks Drive to Kingsfield Road, North of Kingsfield Road west of 297A to include: Kahuna Way, Bentley Oaks, Waterbury Way, Waterbury Court, Tall Oak Drive, Bur Oak Drive, Flintstone Drive, Natalies Way, Avalon Street, Slate Drive, Quartz Avenue, Granite Lane, and Brightleaf Circle, and Dolan Drive on the east side of 297A.

This notice was ssued after repairs were made to a broken 12-inch water main. Precautionary boil wter notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified PBWN area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours.

ECUA crews have completed the repairs and flushed out the lines. Residents within the PBWN area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.