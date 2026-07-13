Wet Pattern To Start The Week Before Summer Heat Returns

Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected through Tuesday, with periods of heavy rainfall that may lead to localized flooding. Any stronger storms will also be capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Hotter conditions return Wednesday through the end of the week, with afternoon heat indices climbing back into the triple digits.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.