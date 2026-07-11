Suspect Now Charged With Attempted Murder In Downtown Pensacola Shooting

Charges have been upgraded to attempted first murder against a 26-year-old man arrested earlier this week in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Pensacola that claimed one life and injured six other people.

Nicholas Lilane Safford, 26, of Daphne, Alabama, is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Safford has two previous felony convictions in Alabama.

Lillian Myllicen Meyers, 25, of Pensacola, has also been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact. Pensacola police say the shooter gave her one of the weapons used, which she then removed from the scene. Both are being held without bond.

The shooting, which occurred during the early morning hours of July 5, claimed the life of 19-year-old Phillip Devon Monte Sheppard Jr. All but one of the six other victims have since been released from the hospital. Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Monday that an ongoing feud led to the shooting.