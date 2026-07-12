Showers And Storms Likely Through Tuesday: Heavy Rain Possible
July 12, 2026
Coverage of storms increase Sunday through Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is possible and could lead to localized flooding.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely between 1am and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
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