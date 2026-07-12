Showers And Storms Likely Through Tuesday: Heavy Rain Possible

Coverage of storms increase Sunday through Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is possible and could lead to localized flooding.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely between 1am and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 85. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.