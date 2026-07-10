Salzman To Host Community Food Distribution, Backpack Giveaway On August 1

July 10, 2026

Rep. Michelle Salzman, in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast, A Foundation of Hope, and Kevin Stephens, ECUA District 5, along with a coalition of community organizations and local businesses, invites area families to attend a Community Food Distribution and Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 1, at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church on W Street.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue while supplies last. Vehicles may begin lining up at 6 a.m. to receive assistance.

Families will receive fresh food and grocery items while supplies last, along with backpacks filled with school supplies to help local students prepare for the upcoming school year. The event is designed to provide essential resources that help families start the school year with confidence.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church is located at 6205 North W Street.

Food and backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as demand is expected to be high, so per-car amounts will be limited.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 