Reminder: Take A Quick Survey About Century Celebration And Fireworks

What did you think about the Independence Day celebration and fireworks in Century?

The Town of Century wants to know, and they are asking you to take a short anonymous survey before Monday, July 13:

The event, a joint celebration presented by the towns of Century and Flomaton, was held at Anthony Pleasant Park and the adjacent Showalter Park on July 3. There were food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fireworks after dark.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.