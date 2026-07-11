Rain Chances Increase Through Early Next Week

July 11, 2026

While Saturday starts relatively quiet with standard afternoon storms, precipitation odds skyrocket by Sunday and Monday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely across the region. Highs will drop from the mid-90s on Saturday down to the upper 80s by Monday due to increased cloud cover and persistent rain.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 