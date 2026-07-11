Rain Chances Increase Through Early Next Week

While Saturday starts relatively quiet with standard afternoon storms, precipitation odds skyrocket by Sunday and Monday, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms likely across the region. Highs will drop from the mid-90s on Saturday down to the upper 80s by Monday due to increased cloud cover and persistent rain.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.