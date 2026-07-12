No Serious Injuries In Highway 97 Three-Vehicle Crash

July 12, 2026


There were no serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. in front of the Davisville Community Center, just north of West Highway 4, and involved a Range Rover, a Ford Bronco, and a Hyundai SUV.

One person was transported to a hospital by Escambia County EMS following the crash, that completely shut down Highway 97.

For more photos, click here.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 