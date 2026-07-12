Ninth Inning Comeback Cut Short In 4-2 Wahoos Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos were defeated by the Montgomery Biscuits by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night, despite an impressive comeback effort in the final inning.

The Blue Wahoos (45-41) dropped their second game of the series following Friday night’s 11-1 loss. Though Pensacola still holds the 3-2 edge in the homestand, the Biscuits (41-45) will look to tie during Sunday’s matchup.

Pensacola scored two runs on four hits, drawing two walks. Four different bats in Brandon Compton, Cristian Hernandez, Juan Matheus and Fenwick Trimble recorded a hit, three of which came in the ninth inning.

Compton managed a solo home run, his fifth with the Blue Wahoos thus far. It was also Pensacola’s furthest-hit home run of the season, flying 472 feet at an impressive 113.2 miles per hour.

Luis Moreno (L, 4-4) offered a quality start despite drawing the loss, pitching 6.0 innings that saw six hits, three earned runs, two walks and one strikeout. For the Biscuits, it was Jackson Baumeister (W, 4-3) who took home the win. He held the Blue Wahoos to a single run through a seven-inning start, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

Montgomery’s Caden Bodine got the scoring started for the visiting side, punching a solo home run in the first inning and an RBI single in the third. The Biscuits extended their lead to 3-0 with a Will Simpson homer in the fourth.

The Blue Wahoos managed a response in the bottom of the fifth in big fashion. Compton mashed a solo home run that left Blue Wahoos Stadium entirely and served as the team’s first hit of the evening.

It’d be Bodine again to maintain the Biscuits’ edge, doing so with an RBI single through the left side in the seventh inning. Montgomery led 4-1 heading into the final two frames.

Down to the wire, the ninth and final inning saw the Blue Wahoos offense surge for the first time that night. Hernandez recorded the second hit of the evening with a double into center, and was sent home on a single by Matheus in the next at-bat. The sold-out crowd would be on their feet after Trimble managed a double down the left field line, putting the potential go-ahead run at the plate.

Compton would step up and, despite a lengthy battle at the plate, struck out swinging. Ryan Ignoffo subsequently grounded out to third base, extinguishing the momentum and sealing the 4-2 loss.

The Blue Wahoos finish their series against the Biscuits on Sunday.

written by Maddy Branning