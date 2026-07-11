Lula Mae Lamb

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our sister, Lula Mae Lamb on June 30, 2026, in Austell-Powder Springs, Georgia.

Lula was born on May 5, 1963, in Pensacola, Florida to Dan Keith Lamb and Carol Ann Lowe Reed.

Lula attended Barrineau Park elementary school before moving to Georgia for middle and high school. She had many accomplishments in her life, but none compared to the joy she experienced when she became a mom and a wife. Lula was a loving and caring wife, mom, sister, daughter, and friend whose smile radiated in every room she entered. She was the life of the party and always had an affectionate “baby” for everyone she spoke to, whether encouraging them, consoling them, or setting them straight. Lula will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lula is predeceased by her husband, Sergio Guzman; her father, Dan Keith Lamb (Melba); her mother, Carol Ann Reed (Wesley); her brother, Timothy Lamb; and her nephew James Christopher Taylor.

She is survived by her son, Steven Michael Lamb of Georgia; sisters, Lesa Taylor (Ken) and Mollie Lamb, of Georgia; Charlotte Pierce (Charles) of Texas; brothers, Steve Isenburg, and Keith Lamb, of Nebraska; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Trinity Hospice for their loving care of Lula in her final moments. We take comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering and is finally at peace.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

There will be no services, and we ask family and friends to honor Lula’s life by donating to the charity or cause of your choosing.