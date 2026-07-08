Jimmie Lee Denham

Jimmie Lee Denham, 90, was welcomed into the arms of God on June 28, 2026. He was born in Molino, Florida on June 9, 1936, the 8th of 9 children to Charles and Nora Denham.

Born and raised in Molino, Jimmie attended Molino School and was a 1954 graduate of Tate High School. Shortly thereafter Jimmie realized he wanted more from life than to be a farmer. That being said, in July of 1954 he joined the United States Air Force. Jimmie proudly served his country, rising to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Over the course of his 21 year career he was stationed and had many tours of duty including Texas, California, Alaska, Thailand, Florida, and Maine. While stationed in Maine in 1961, Jimmie met and married Lillian Dawn Nichols and together they had, in 1964, a daughter Delena and in 1966, a son, Jim. After their marriage he went on tours of duty in England, Germany, Illinois, and Korea before retiring in August 1975.

After retiring from the Air Force, Jimmie took a job with Escambia County Facilities Management as a cabinet maker. With his attention to detail and pride in his work he rose through the ranks and retired after 23 years as the Chief of Facility Management. During this period of his life, he met and, in 1982, married Barbara and they were married 32 years until her passing in 2014.

Jimmie was an avid fisherman and could often be found fishing with his cousin Willie Ward in a creek, or slough, or anywhere they could launch the boat. His love for the water was often recounted in his fishing stories. He could tell you every bend and good fishing hole on most of the rivers in Northwest Florida and South Alabama. Probably one his favorite and most memorable trips was when Jim took him on a fishing trip to Alaska.

Jimmie also was a gifted player of the guitar. Many Sundays, church revivals, family gatherings, or pretty much anytime anyone wanted to play and sing, you could find Jimmie with guitar in hand singing the old country songs or old hymns that meant so much to him. He had a gift for storytelling, many times making himself laugh telling of times of old, growing up, and the mischief he and his siblings would get into. What memories he could sit and recount as those around him eagerly listened to every word.

Preceding Jimmie in death were his parents, all of his siblings, (Bill, Gail, Marguerite, Marie, Baby, Betty, June), except his baby sister Mary Ann Patrick, his former wife Barbara, and son-in-law Van Deese. His survivors include his wife, Dawn Denham, children, Delena Deese, Jim Denham and his wife Darla, stepdaughter, Betty Millican, his grandchildren, Emily Sison (Beau), Andrew Dobrenchuk, Shane Vose-Mora, Jonathan Creek, great grandchild, Eva Grace, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

If there were one thing that Jimmie would want you to remember about him, it would be that Jesus saved him and cleansed him from his sin, His blood washed him white as snow, His grace covered him and he was a child of God. He longed to be with his Savior, and we know that he is resting safely in the arms of his Lord, safe from any pain or sickness and fully whole forevermore.

Pallbearers are Jim Denham, Archie Weaver, Michael Patrick, Shane Vose-Mora, Josh Pope, and Garry Hendrix.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North in Cantonment. We will celebrate Jimmie’s life on Thursday, July 9th at Noon at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Josh Pope officiating. Jimmie will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery following the funeral.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.