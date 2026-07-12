Jay Motorcyclist Killed In Saturday Night Collision

A Jay man was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision in Navarre, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 87 and Segura Street.

According to the FHP, a 75-year-old female driver from Fort Walton Beach was operating a sport utility vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle driven by a 36-year-old man from Jay.

The 36-year-old motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. FHP noted that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The driver of the sport utility vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries.

The exact circumstances leading up to the collision have not yet been released, and the FHP investigation is ongoing.