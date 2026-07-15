Hurricane Center Gives Gulf Area A 20% Chance Of Development

The National Hurricane Center has identified an area in the Gulf that has a low chance of tropical development over the next week.

“An area of low pressure is expected to form during the weekend over the northeastern Gulf of America. Subsequent slow development of this system is possible while it moves slowly northeastward over the northeastern Gulf and/or near the southeastern coast of the United States by early next week,” the NHC said in a Wednesday morning advisory.

The NHC put the chance of formation near 0% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next seven days. The development may be in the Gulf off the coast of the Big Bend of Florida or after it crosses Florida into the Atlantic.

If the tropical system should reach storm status, it would be named Bertha and likely be just a rain event, according to current models.

The general area and potential track does not include Northwest Florida at this time.