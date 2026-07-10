Hernández The Hero As Wahoos Win Another Walk-Off

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fourth game in a row on Thursday night, beating the Montgomery Biscuits 4-3 on a walk-off single from Cristian Hernández.

It marked the third late-inning comeback in a row for the Blue Wahoos, and their second walk-off in three games after Fenwick Trimble’s game-winning single on Tuesday and a five-run eighth inning rally sparked by Hernández on Wednesday.

Though the Biscuits scored the first run of the game on a Mac Horvath double, an interference call and a Caden Bodine sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, Brendan Jones leveled the score for the Blue Wahoos with a solo homer in the bottom of the second.

Luis Palacios allowed just an unearned run over 3.1 innings in his start for the Blue Wahoos, and fellow lefty Christian MacLeod was outstanding in long relief with six strikeouts over 2.2 scoreless frames.

The Blue Wahoos took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Dylan Jasso singled, advanced to third on a Cam Cannarella base hit, and scored on an errant throw when Cannarella stole second base.

Staked to a 2-1 lead, Blue Wahoos reliever Jack Sellinger allowed an unearned run in the seventh when Gregory Barrios tripled and scored on a passed ball from catcher Ryan Ignoffo.

In the top of the eighth, Nigel Belgrave (W, 3-5) allowed a leadoff double to Bodine and nearly got out of the jam, recording a pair of outs before Theo Gillen grounded a single to right field to give the Biscuits a 3-2 lead.

For the third consecutive game, the Blue Wahoos mounted a late rally against the Montgomery bullpen. Beleaguered Biscuits reliever Tommy McCollum (L, 2-7) surrendered a game-tying homer to Juan Matheus in the eighth, and returned for the ninth after Belgrave kept the game tied in the top half of the inning. Jones led off with a walk, advanced to second when Payton Green was hit with a pitch, and gave up the walk-off single to Hernández for a 4-3 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday.

written by Erik Bremer