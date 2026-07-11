First Mail Ballots Returned For August Primary, Including 18 In Escambia County

July 11, 2026

Ballots are being cast across Florida for the 2026 primary election.

In Escambia County, 18 mail ballots had been returned by Friday, with 10 of those Democratic, six Republican, one with no party affiliation (NPA) and one listed as “other”, according to the Supervisor of Elections.

Over 800,000 mail ballots have been sent out across the state.

The deadline to register to vote in the August 18 primary or for changing party affiliation is July 20.

In Escambia County, in-person early voting at limited polling locations will run from August 8 to August 15.

RELATED: New ‘I Voted’ Stickers, New Ballot Tracking, Polling Changes For 2026

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 