Escambia Woman Sentenced To 18 Years For DUI Crash That Killed Retired Navy Veteran

A 21-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison for a June 2024 drunk driving crash that claimed the life of a retired Navy veteran working as an Uber driver and severely injured a naval passenger.

Circuit Judge John Simon handed down the sentence against Terriny Brooke Krepps.

Krepps entered a guilty plea to DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person without serious injury.

The charges stem from a fatal collision that occurred at 4:19 a.m. on June 29, 2024, at the intersection of Gulf Beach Highway and Navy Boulevard.

According to prosecutors, Krepps was driving on Gulf Beach Highway when she ran a red light and broadsided a vehicle driven by Kurt Kramer. Kramer, a retired Navy veteran, was operating his vehicle as an Uber and was transporting three passengers—Cameron Montoya, Semaj Jones, and Quavon Brown—back to Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Kramer succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel. Montoya suffered severe injuries that ultimately led to his medical discharge from the Navy, while Jones and Brown sustained minor injuries.

Investigators revealed that Krepps consented to a blood draw two hours after the crash, which returned a blood alcohol concentration of .186 percent, well over Florida’s legal limit of .08 percent. Florida Highway Patrol troopers also discovered two 12-packs of “Twisted Tea,” an alcoholic beverage, inside her vehicle.

Krepps was 19 years old at the time of the crash. Records showed she had been cited by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for illegal possession of alcohol just three weeks prior to the fatal collision.

Judge Simon sentenced Krepps to the maximum penalty of 15 years in state prison for the DUI manslaughter charge, which includes a four-year mandatory minimum sentence. He ordered an additional three years to be served consecutively for the count of DUI with serious bodily injury.

Following her 18-year prison term, Krepps must complete two years of probation, fulfill statutorily required classes, and complete community service. Judge Simon also permanently revoked her driver’s license.