Escambia Man Found Dead Inside Pickup Discovered In Yellow River

July 10, 2026

An Escambia County man was found dead Thursday after his pickup truck plunged into the Yellow River in Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to an FHP report released Thursday, the incident occurred at an unknown time at the dead end of Ward Basin Road near Fish Camp Road.

Investigating state troopers reported that a 68-year-old man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Ward Basin Road when the vehicle failed to stop at the end of the roadway. The truck traveled past the dead end and entered the river, where it was later discovered.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name has not been released.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 