Earlier Start, Expanded Lineup Announced For Next Week’s Pensacola Beach Air Show

The Santa Rosa Island Authority has released the updated Friday and Saturday performance schedule for the 2026 Pensacola Beach Air Show, featuring an expanded lineup of military aircraft, historic warbirds and elite aerobatic performers July 17–18 over Pensacola Beach.

This year’s show carries special significance, honoring the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels alongside America’s 250th anniversary. The expanded lineup will feature more aircraft and performances than in previous years, with flight demonstrations beginning earlier than usual on both Friday and Saturday.

“This year’s air show is shaping up to be one of the most memorable we’ve ever hosted,” said Robbie Schrock, SRIA Director of Administration. “Spectators will see more aircraft and more performances over Pensacola Beach. It’s an extraordinary way to honor these two historic milestones in a community with such deep ties to Naval Aviation.”

Returning this year, the voice of the air show is Luke Carrico, a seasoned announcer renowned for his dynamic and engaging commentary that places audiences directly in the cockpits overhead. Paul Entrekin, a retired Marine Corps aviator and former full-time air show pilot performer, will mark his 33rd year as the Air Boss over the show.

Due to the expanded schedule this year, flight demonstrations will begin earlier than usual. Lifeguards and public safety personnel will clear spectators and vessels from Gulf waters inside the marked aerobatic box at 10:35 a.m. Friday and Saturday, ahead of the opening act at 10:46 a.m. Spectators will later have a brief 20-minute water break from 1:30 to 1:50 p.m. before the Gulf is cleared again for the Blue Angels’ 2 p.m. performance.

Performance times below are scheduled for both Friday and Saturday unless otherwise noted. All are subject to change due to weather or other operational considerations:

10:46 to 10:56 a.m. — The show opens with a Red Bull Air Force flag jump set to the National Anthem and a high-energy teaser featuring Red Bull Air Force helicopter aerobatic pilot Aaron Fitzgerald, aerobatic champion Kevin Coleman in the Extra 300, and precision jumpers.

10:58 to 11:02 a.m. Friday; 10:58 to 11:08 a.m. Saturday — Shannon Elliott will perform in the historic SNJ-5, showcasing the power and grace of the classic military trainer.

11:04 to 11:08 a.m. Friday — A four-plane formation of U.S. Air Force T-6 Texan IIs will take to the skies, highlighting precision formation flying in the modern military trainer.

11:10 to 11:20 a.m. — The Pink Jet, a striking pink Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatros flown by Stephanie Goetz and Olga Sannikova, combines unforgettable aerial performance with a powerful message of breast cancer awareness and community outreach.

11:22 to 11:32 a.m. — Frank Kimmel will fly his rare 1949 F4U-5 Corsair, one of fewer than 24 airworthy examples remaining worldwide out of more than 12,000 built. The Corsair remains one of World War II’s most iconic aircraft.

11:34 to 11:44 a.m. — 187th Fighter Wing F-35s based at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Ala., will showcase the F-35A Lightning II’s unmatched stealth, sensor fusion and combat capability. Known as the “Red Tails,” the wing proudly carries forward the legacy of the WWII Tuskegee Airmen.

11:46 to 11:58 a.m. — Carol Pilon with Third Strike Wingwalking will perform atop a vintage Stearman biplane, executing daring acrobatics thousands of feet above the beach in a tribute to classic barnstorming tradition.

Noon to 12:10 p.m. — RJ Gritter will fly his Bellanca Decathlon in a routine filled with crisp loops, rolls, hammerheads and smoke-trailed maneuvers that highlight technical skill and dynamic showmanship.

12:12 to 12:24 p.m. — Father-and-son duo Ken and Austin Rieder with Redline Airshows will perform in matched RV-8 aircraft with opposing passes, tight formation flying and synchronized aerobatics.

12:26 to 12:39 p.m. — Titan Aerobatic Team will fly three WWII-era AT-6 Texan aircraft in tight, precision formation maneuvers that honor the legacy of the iconic military trainer.

12:41 to 12:51 p.m. — Skip Stewart returns with his highly modified biplane, Prometheus, delivering aggressive snap rolls, vertical climbs and his signature inverted low-level pass along the beach.

12:53 to 1:18 p.m. — Red Bull Air Force returns for a featured performance combining helicopter aerobatics, Kevin Coleman’s specialized Extra 300SHP and precision skydiving from the Red Bull Air Force Jump Team led by Luke Aikins.

1:20 to 1:30 p.m. Friday only — The sound of freedom returns as the 28th Bomb Squadron brings two legendary B-1B Lancers back to Pensacola Beach. Known for their unmistakable roar, sweeping wings and unmatched presence, the “Bones” are set to once again shake the coastline.

1:20 to 1:24 p.m. Saturday — A four-plane formation of U.S. Air Force T-6 Texan IIs will take to the skies over Pensacola Beach, showcasing the precision, power and teamwork of the Air Force’s premier pilot training aircraft.

1:26 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday only — The Veterans Flight, organized by Pensacola attorney and pilot Roy Kinsey, will serve as a moving aerial tribute honoring 101-year-old Korean War Medal of Honor recipient and legendary U.S. Navy fighter pilot Capt. Royce Williams and all World War II and Korean War veterans.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., spectators will have a very short, 20-minute window to cool off in the Gulf before the show’s grand finale. At 1:50 p.m., lifeguards and public safety personnel will begin clearing everyone from the water in anticipation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Spectators are urged to cooperate immediately when asked to exit the Gulf so the air show can continue safely and on schedule.

2 to 2:45 p.m. — Closing out the show Friday and Saturday will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flying in their F/A-18 Super Hornets. For 80 years, the Blue Angels have represented the highest standards of excellence, teamwork and service within the United States Navy and Marine Corps. Spectators will witness signature maneuvers including the Diamond Dirty Loop, Double Farvel, Vertical Pitch, Fleur de Lis, Opposing Knife Edge Pass and crowd-favorite Sneak Pass.

“For Pensacola Beach, hosting the Blue Angels is personal. They are our hometown heroes and a proud part of our community,” said Mike Burns, Executive Director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority. “As we celebrate their 80th anniversary and America’s 250th birthday, we’re honored to share this special tradition with visitors from across the country.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: NO DRONES OR KITES ALLOWED DURING THE AIR SHOW

NorthEscambia.com file photo by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.