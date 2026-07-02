Century Taco Truck Altercation Lands Three Family Members In Jail

A physical altercation at a local taco food truck has led to felony charges against three family members, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The incident occurred during the evening of May 14 at the taco truck in the parking lot of the Century Smoke Shop, located at 8321 North Century Boulevard. Authorities responded to the business following multiple emergency calls reporting a physical disturbance involving three to four individuals.

Deputies identified the suspects as 38-year-old Ashley Lynn McCall, her husband, 42-year-old Freddie Wayne McCall III, and her son, 20-year-old Landen Charles Robertson.

According to the arrest reports, an argument erupted in the taco truck line after a vehicle pulled into the parking lot, and the verbal dispute quickly escalated into a physical fight involving Robertson, the McCalls and a male victim. During the encounter, the victim was taken to the ground and suffered significant physical injuries, including a torn rotator cuff and lacerations that required transport to a local hospital.

While the victim initially declined to pursue legal action at the scene, he later contacted law enforcement to seek charges after learning he would require surgery for his injuries, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators initially looked for business surveillance cameras that may have caught the incident but were unsuccessful. However, a Flomaton Police Department lieutenant later provided deputies with a video of the fight recorded by an independent witness. Florida deputies separately interviewed a 12-year-old bystander at the scene who had also witnessed the alleged altercation.

Following a review of the witness statements and the video evidence, which corroborated parts of the timeline, warrants were issued for the trio. All three suspects were booked into the Escambia County Jail recently, each charged with one count of third-degree felony battery.

All three were released on bonds of $5,000 each and entered not guilty pleas.

Pictured (L-R): Suspects Freddie Wayne McCall, Ashley Lynn McCall, and Landen Charles Robertson.