Sudden Stop Causes Tractor-Trailer Cargo To Spill, Blocking I-10

June 22, 2026

A shifted load on a tractor-trailer blocked a lane of I-10 in Escambia County on Sunday morning, causing traffic delays but resulting in no injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old Kissimmee man was driving a tractor-trailer westbound on I-10 near mile marker 10 around 10:29 a.m. when he stopped suddenly to avoid a collision.

The abrupt stop caused the vehicle’s load to shift and fall into the roadway, disabling the semi. The shifted cargo blocked the inside westbound travel lane of the highway.

State troopers confirmed that the driver was wearing his seatbelt and escaped the incident without injury

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 